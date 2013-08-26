Yosemite Fire Burns 160,980 Acres

CHEAT SHEET
The massive Yosemite Fire burned through 160,980 acres in nine days as it pushed closer to Yosemite National Park on Monday. The blaze is the 15th largest in California history, and is now about 20 percent contained. So far, 23 structures have been destroyed while 4,500 are under threat. Firefighters have had difficulty reaching some parts of the fire, especially as it burned through parts of previously untouched wilderness and through hot and dry conditions. “The fire came boiling out, just cooking,” said Lee Bentley, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service. “It was so hot it created its own weather.” Parts of the blaze burned through so much that firefighters called the devastation “the black,” as entire ravines and ridges became dusty and gray.