Yosemite Fire Now Thirty Percent Contained

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
The massive California wildfire that has already destroyed 111 buildings is now 30 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Full containment is expected within two weeks. Up to 3,700 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which on Tuesday moved dangerously close to Yosemite National Park, forcing firefighters to close two key roads. Meanwhile, smoke from the massive blaze triggered air-quality warnings as far away as Nevada, 100 miles away. The fire has already burned through 192,466 acres, making it the sixth largest in state history.