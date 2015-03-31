You Can’t Un-see ‘Game of Smurfs’ (NSFW)

Since its first season became an instant success on HBO, there have been scores of Game of Thrones parodies filling the internet. With ‘Game of Smurfs,’ we have reached Peak Game of Thrones Spoof. Fox’s Animation Domination brings all the graphic violence, sex and female nudity of George R.R. Martin’s universe to the Smurf Village, all but guaranteeing that your childhood will be as ruined as the Red Wedding.

Tread lightly, though: a topless Smurfette, much like the carnage in the picture above, is something you can’t un-see.