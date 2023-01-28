Lauren London Reflects on Grief Nearly 2 Years Post Beau Nipsey Hussle’s Murder
HEALING
Lauren London, the girlfriend of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, spoke openly about her grief at his death almost two years ago on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “When people’s lives are forever altered, how do they get up in the morning?” Barrymore asked. “Every day is different, and so some days you don’t want to, you just want to lay there. My big reason is my children.” The You People actress is a mom to 13-year-old Kameron Carter, whose father is Lil Wayne, and 6-year-old Kross Ermias Asghedom, who was fathered by Hussle. “When you lose someone, they’re on the other side wanting you to continue life as well,” London said. Hussle was shot 11 times in the parking lot of a clothing store that he owned on March 31, 2019. In 2022, his killer, Eric R. Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder. Holder faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.