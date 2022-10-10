Young Boy Tackled by Security After Rushing Field During Tampa Bay Game
THREAT NEUTRALIZED
A juvenile who breached the field during Sunday’s NFL matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons was slammed to the ground by security guards, according to footage of the incident. The host Bucs, who went on to win 21-15, were lining up for an extra point in the second quarter when the young boy ran onto Raymond James Field, only to be quickly intercepted and “pinned down for several seconds,” according to an ESPN reporter. The boy’s mother told the Associated Press he is 10 years old. According to a police officer who declined to share specific details on the minor with the AP, the boy is older than 10. The officer said the mother was confused about which of her several children had jumped the barrier and gotten onto the field. No charges were filed and no arrest was made in the incident, according to a Tampa Police Department spokesperson. The incident comes less than a week after an animal rights activist streaked across the San Francisco 49ers’ field during a Monday game before being tackled by two players.