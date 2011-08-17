Young Hubby Charged in Socialite’s Death

CHEAT SHEET
When police first found 91-year-old Washington socialite Viola Drath dead in her Georgetown home on Friday, they thought she had died of natural causes. But now, they have arrested her husband, 47-year-old Albrecht Gero Muth, and charged him with murder. According to police, Drath died of strangulation and blunt-force injuries. Muth has a record of abusing Drath—in 2006 he was charged with assault for hitting her with a chair, but she dropped charges. The couple was known to throw parties for D.C.’s elite. Muth told people he was a general in the Iraqi Army, but the Iraqi Embassy in Washington says Muth has no official connection to the country's military or government.