Young Thug Complains Prison Food Is ‘Inedible’

Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Rapper Young Thug, who was arrested on gang charges earlier this week, is asking to be freed on bond, arguing that jailhouse food is “inedible,” he can’t sleep with the lights kept on around the clock, and he hasn’t been allowed to shower. The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was named in a sweeping Georgia indictment that alleges he rented the car used in a 2015 drive-by murder. In a motion filed Friday calling conditions “inhumane,” his attorneys said he has been in isolation for four days “as if he is a forgotten person alone in the world,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Authorities say when they picked up Williams they found marijuana, 31 bottles of Promethazine syrup and six guns.