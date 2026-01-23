Young Trump Voters Trash Vance as Too Much of a Loser to Be MAGA Heir

A group of young Republicans who support Donald Trump have resoundingly balked at the idea of Vice President JD Vance running in 2028.

Nine Republicans aged 18 to 24 who took part in a focus group conducted by Longwell Partners revealed that the Gen Z voters were far from enthused about the prospect of a White House bid from the MAGA heir apparent, according to Politico.

Eight of the nine young voters did not name Vance when asked who they would like to see as the GOP presidential candidate in 2028. The only participant who suggested the vice president later signaled he was not fully convinced, saying that while Vance’s experience in office was a plus, it was not decisive.

“I think because he already is a VP, like he has more experience than most people will, which puts him at an advantage,” said Ruben T., a voter in Georgia.

The focus group suggests JD Vance has a serious problem among young Republicans heading into 2028. Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images

Vance has long been expected to announce plans to run in 2028, even though a crucial endorsement from Trump has so far been lukewarm at best.

One major roadblock to Vance openly expressing his presidential ambitions is that the 79-year-old Trump has spent months suggesting he might seek an unconstitutional third term in office.

“I don’t think Vance can win, because I think he’s too connected to the current political establishment in Washington, which I think has a very negative approval rating right now,” said Sam Z., a voter in Minnesota. “If you look at what he was about in 2018, 2019, 2020, and you look at what he’s about now, it’s very, very different.

“Somebody younger running for office would be awesome. So that’s the one thing I wouldn’t mind for Vance. But overall, I just don’t think he can win. I think he’s kind of flip-flopped on a lot of issues.”

Donald Trump has mostly suggested JD Vance could be a good 2028 candidate, rather than tease a full endorsement. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Alexandre M., a voter in Maryland, added that it was time for “someone new” to lead the Republican presidential ticket in 2028. He also cited concerns about Trump’s handling of—and backpedaling on—the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, noting that “JD Vance was also pushing that as well.”

When the 18- to 24-year-olds were asked who else they would like to see as potential candidates in 2028, they offered some surprising answers.

Among the names mentioned were 2024 hopefuls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; another long-touted 2028 contender, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and political newcomer James Fishback, who is running for the Republican Florida gubernatorial nomination to replace the term-limited DeSantis.