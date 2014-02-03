Your Guide to Clooney's Lake Como

CHEAT SHEET
Of course George Clooney's second home is located in Italy's most romantic region, the northern town of Laglio on the shore of Lake Como. If you want a love-filled getaway, luxurious accommodations like the five-star Grand Hotel Tremezzo, gelato and pastry shops galore, epic views from lakeside restaurants, and outdoor offerings, the area is the perfect destination...and a slice of Italian decadence. As an added bonus, you might even bump into Mr. Clooney himself, riding his motorcycle around town and playing basketball with the local kids.