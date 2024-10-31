Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Struggled To Find Albuquerque Rally Venue After Stiffing the City $400k
PAY YOUR BILLS
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.31.24 11:46AM EDT 
Trump
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump had trouble finding a place to hold Thursday’s rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after his campaign stiffed the city almost $445,000 the last time it was in town, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Originally event organizers wanted to hold the former president’s rally at the Albuquerque Convention Center, but the city refused to even consider it because the campaign still has an outstanding bill from a similar event in 2019. “If you’re not going to pay your bills, we’re just not going to entertain you using city facilities, and that’s the way it should be,” Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, said during a press conference. The campaign then found a venue at a private airplane hangar and wanted to shuttle rally goers from a public parking lot at an outdoor amphitheater. But the proposed parking arrangement was shut down because of the details of the contract that governs the lot’s subleases. The Trump campaign responded in its usual calm, measured way, accusing officials of “electoral interference.” State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard wrote back, “Setting aside your highly-charged partisan letter with unfounded accusations… I would like to take this opportunity to clarify the facts for you,” and attached a copy of the contract. Now the campaign is using several parking lots in different parts of the city and encouraging rally goers to use Uber. A win for the gig economy.

2

YouTube Allowed and Profited Off Election Denialism: Report

CONSPIRACY $$$
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.31.24 11:39AM EDT 
YouTube unveils their new paid subscription service at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the United States on October 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos from across the site without interruption from advertisements, the company said on Wednesday.
From May to August, the platform’s top 30 right-wing commentators, like Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, garnering more than 47 million views. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

YouTube claims it connects viewers with “authoritative information” about elections, but the video platform’s decision to allow far-right conspiracy theorists and election deniers has only amplified disinformation, a New York Times investigation alleges. The platform’s 2023 decision to stop restricting false claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen by President Joe Biden, generated significant profits for YouTube and creators spreading conspiracy theories. Now, election deniers are using their platforms on the app to make elaborate claims undermining the 2024 presidential election. According to research by MediaMatters, from May to August, the 30 top conservative channels, with commentators like Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, garnering more than 47 million views. YouTube, researchers say, generated revenue from more than a third of those videos through ads, and some creators also profited from their videos using monetization features available to certain channels. None of the videos, a spokeswoman for the platform said, violated the site’s community guidelines. “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value—especially in the midst of election season,” she told The New York Times in a statement. While YouTube said it removes videos that mislead voters, the platform only scrubbed three of the videos found by Media Matters.

3
District Attorney Taking on Musk’s Election Antics Hit With Antisemitic Abuse
‘CORRUPT GOONS’
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.31.24 9:37AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 9:19AM EDT 
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Larry Krasner has sued to block the billionaire’s $1 million daily giveaways to swing-state voters. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s followers have subjected the Philadelphia District Attorney to an “avalanche” of antisemitism over his lawsuit alleging Musk’s $1 million giveaways to swing-state voters are an illegal lottery. The billionaire owner of X shared a post on his social media platform saying, “George Soros spent $1.7M to get Larry elected. He knows [the giveaway] is not illegal but wants a leftist judge to stop it before Election Day.” Musk’s followers replied with messages like, “Krasner and Soros, both Jewish, both corrupt goons,” and, “What’s the Jewish population of Pennsylvania? Weird how they end up in a position of consequence every single time.” Another follower repeatedly posted Krasner’s home address along with the message, “Krasner loves visitors. Mask up and leave all cellphones at home.” In response to the threats, Krasner asked the judge in the lottery case to enhance security at an upcoming hearing. The court agreed to move the hearing up a day to Thursday and change the location to City Hall, which has better security than the courtroom where it was originally scheduled, Politico reported. The hearing is scheduled to begin in a few hours.

4
London Cops Sniff Out $390,000 Artisanal Cheddar Cheese Thieves
GRATE NEWS
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Published 10.31.24 11:31AM EDT 
Cheese
Police have made arrests in the theft of $300,000 worth of cheese. Arnaud Finistre/AFP via Getty Images

A speciality cheesemonger may be closer to establishing the identity of the stinker who moved their cheese—without paying for it—after British police said they had arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with the theft of 22 tons of top-quality cheddar from Neal’s Yard Dairy. The theft grabbed headlines worldwide after the celebrated artisanal food dealer sent 950 cloth-bound wheels of cheese to fraudsters last month when an elaborate scam conned them into believing they were dealing with a legitimate wholesale distributor. The hot cheese may have been smuggled to far flung markets in the Middle East or Russia, some reports have claimed. Tom Calver, a cheesemaker who had 432 wheels of cheddar weighing 10 ton swiped in the heist told The Telegraph that he hoped the story of the robbery capturing headlines “would lead to some kind of justice.” He added: “The artisan cheese world is a small one and there is no other like it. Our industry is built on long-standing relationships where there is always trust and integrity in every sale. To feel like that such an old, traditional artisan product as our raw milk cheddars is being targeted is incredibly concerning.”

5
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Storms Off Stage After Gaza Heckling
BENT OUT OF SHAPE
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 10.31.24 10:51AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 10:50AM EDT 
Thom Yorke performs at a concert.
Corbis via Getty Images

Thin-skinned Radiohead star Thom Yorke flounced off the stage during a show in Melbourne on Wednesday night after being heckled by a single pro-Palestine protester in a crowd of thousands. Yorke has long been a target of criticism from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, owing to his band having regularly played in Israel. Yorke, who has described the BDS movement as a “cultural ban,” was interrupted by a man in the crowd yelling at him about “the Israeli genocide of Gaza,” shouting that half the dead “were children.” Rather than making use of the array of sound amplification technology at his disposal to drown out the lone individual, Yorke stopped playing and said: “Come up here and say that. Right here, come on. Hop up on the f---ing stage and say what you wanna say. Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You want to p--s on everybody’s night?” The protester, thus encouraged to speak his mind, continued to do so, to which Yorke responded, “OK, you do it, see you later, then,” and walked offstage to astonished boos from the crowd. He returned a few minutes later and performed his final song of the evening, Radiohead’s 1997 hit “Karma Police.” The Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne can accommodate 13,000 fans and had sold out.

6
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Announces Prison Engagement: ‘So Amazing’
Jailbirds & Lovebirds
Sean Craig
Updated 10.31.24 8:45AM EDT 
Published 10.31.24 7:28AM EDT 
Joe Exotic poses with his fiancee Jorge Marquez in an undated photo.
Joe Exotic poses with his fiancee Jorge Marquez in an undated photo. Joe Exotic/Twitter

True crime doc star Joe Exotic, currently serving prison time in Florida for animal abuse and attempted murder for hire, is engaged to an “amazing” fellow inmate and they plan to wed before Christmas. The central figure of Netflix’s Tiger King, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, confirmed his pending nuptials with Jorge Marquez, 33, in a prison phone call to Entertainment Weekly. “We filed our official papers for the marriage license from the prison yesterday, so we’re just waiting for an approval,” he told the magazine. “He has picked out December 12 as the date we’re hoping to get this approved by.” In a tweet earlier this week, Exotic, 61, said his new beau is “so amazing and is from Mexico” adding they are working at “getting him asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.” He added, in a follow-up post seemingly predicting the result of next week’s presidential election, “now I got to Convince Trump to let me keep him in America.”

7
Stormy Daniels Will Be Honored by Salem’s Witches This Halloween
ENCHANTED
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.31.24 9:15AM EDT 
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The former adult film star has received death and rape threats since testifying against the former president in his hush money trial. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stormy Daniels is finally getting the recognition she deserves. The former adult film star will be honored by the witches of Salem during their annual Halloween event, after enduring a modern-day witch hunt for testifying against Donald Trump. Daniels, 45, told The Boston Globe she and her 13-year-old daughter are both practicing witches. “I can’t find the words to explain emotionally how big this is to me,” she said. Daniels has received death and rape threats from Trump supporters since testifying that the former president paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about a consensual sexual encounter they had in 2006, soon after Trump’s wife Melania had given birth to son Barron. The Republican presidential candidate was convicted of 34 counts of fraud in connection with the payment, which his former lawyer Michael Cohen attempted to cover up for him. Daniels has said the trial “physically destroyed” her. She told the Globe she’s been living out of an RV after Trump’s lawyer “accidentally” showed her home address during the trial. “I’m living in an RV because I can’t go home,” she said. “The persecution those witches felt hundreds of years ago feels very familiar to me.”

8
Watch Trump Get Defeated by Trash Truck’s Door
FIRMLY GRASP IT
William Vaillancourt
Published 10.30.24 10:02PM EDT 
Trump

Donald Trump had trouble opening the door of a garbage truck during a photo op Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. While pretending to be a garbage man, Trump struggled to grasp the handle of the cab door, causing him to temporarily lose his balance and stumble to his left. He eventually was able to open the door and climb inside, but the moment was captured on tape and later shown on cable news and in commentary on social media. The mishap was even played on Fox News' Hannity, where the Trump-adoring namesake host insisted that the 78-year-old former president’s garbage truck stunt “may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.”

9
Washington Post Opinion Editor Takes Bezos to Town in Leaked Meeting Audio
MELTDOWN
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 10.31.24 12:08AM EDT 
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Getty Images

A tense meeting at The Washington Post reportedly saw its editorial page editor lay into owner Jeff Bezos over his decision to bar the paper from endorsing a presidential candidate, according to audio obtained by conservative news site The Washington Free Beacon. According to the report, opinion editor David Shipley called the move a “bomb” and said that staff would be “picking up the pieces” for the foreseeable future. It is unclear how the outlet obtained the audio, and both Shipley and The Post did not comment when quizzed by The Free Beacon. Shipley allegedly told staffers about a one-hour, one-on-one meeting he had with Bezos, where he “made very strenuous efforts” to change the billionaire’s mind, but failed. When asked if Bezos had seemed favorable to either candidate, Shipley allegedly said, “I’m not going to say who he expressed a desire for or supported, because that’s just not my place.” Shipley warned staffers, according to The Free Beacon, “Whatever you decide, I’m good with it. What I really do want to impart is that you do not get stuck in the middle. Don’t be here if you don’t want to.” However, staff at the paper contested parts of the report. Though The Free Beacon said opinion writer Jen Rubin “emailed the Free Beacon a quote from one of her columns,” which questioned the ethics of a newspaper owner who also has significant business tied up in government contracts. Rubin, however, took to X after the story was published and claimed that the premise was false: ”My comments quoted are from other public statements.”

10
Kim K’s Son Deletes YouTube Channel After Anti-Harris Posts
UNSAINTLY
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 7:22PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 5:48PM EDT 
Kim Kardashian and Saint West at a basketball game in 2023.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Saint West’s Youtube Channel has been taken down, allegedly by mom Kim Kardashian after he posted negative videos about Vice President Kamala Harris. Kardashian announced in September that Saint, 8, started his channel and invited her followers to subscribe. Following the news, Kardashian also shared a contract she had Saint sign about the channel. “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” it read. On Tuesday, the account appeared to have posted two derogatory videos directed at Harris. Screen recordings of the videos show they have the same handle as Saint’s account. By Wednesday, Saint’s channel had been taken down. Saint’s parents, Kardashian and Kanye West, have opposing political views. West has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, while Kardashian endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and tweeted her support when Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

