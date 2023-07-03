YouTube star Grace Helbig Reveals ‘Shocking’ Cancer Diagnosis
‘BEATABLE’
YouTube star Grace Helbig has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last month. The content creator, who has over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube where she does quirky videos on viral challenges and funny reactions, said she was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer, which means the tumors are HER2-positive, ER-positive, and PR-positive. “It doesn’t sound real but it’s real,” she said. “From every doctor or medical professional or person who has any knowledge about cancer they have said it's super treatable, highly beatable. We’re going for cure not remission here. Which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good.” Helbig encouraged people to trust their gut instinct when it comes to their health concerns. “I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast, but I really had to like talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought I was just a stupid little girl that didn't know how girl bodies worked,” she said. “Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her because she also thought it was abnormal.”