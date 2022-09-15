CHEAT SHEET
    YouTuber Trisha Paytas has given birth to her first child—and it is not, as the Twitterverse had bizarrely speculated, a reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth. Last week, Paytas revealed that she would probably go into labor soon. Then, the monarch’s health began to decline the next day. It sparked some fans to spread the extremely nonsensical theory that the newborn would be a reincarnation of the queen. Paytas has not said what she thinks of the reincarnation theories, but she did make sure to give her daughter a name no one would forget: Malibu Barbie.

