YouTube Teen Dad Landon Clifford Dies After Brain Injury
‘SO YOUNG’
YouTube star Landon Clifford—whose video about being left alone with both his kids for the first time racked up 184 million views—has died at the age of 19. His wife and co-star Camryn announced on Instgram that he suffered a brain injury on Aug. 13 and spent six days in a coma before dying. His organs were donated, said his wife, who added, “He died saving the lives of others.” The couple, who had more than 1 million subscribers, were parents to 2-year-old Collette Briar and newborn Delilah Rose. “He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for,” Camryn wrote. “It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go.”