YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10M After Stunt Leaves Pal ‘an Inch From Death’
BIG FAIL
YouTuber David Dobrik described severely injuring a former friend while filming a video stunt as his “biggest regret”—and it may become even bigger, as Jeff Wittek is suing Dobrik for $10 million in damages. Mediaite reports that Dobrik, Wittek, and others traveled to Utah in 2020 to film a stunt during which Dobrik operated an excavator on a lake while Wittek swung from a rope connected to the machine. According to the lawsuit, Dobrik was moving the construction equipment too fast and abruptly slowed down, causing Wittek to slam into the machine and suffer injuries to his face, skull, foot, and hip. In a YouTube video, Wittek said, “I nearly died. I came an inch from death and an inch from going blind. I’ll have life-long brain injuries.” Citing lost wages and hospital bills, Wittek is suing Dobrik, who says that the incident was an accident, for damages.