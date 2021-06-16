YouTuber David Dobrik Resurfaces After ‘Vlog Squad’ Rape Scandal
WELCOME BACK?
David Dobrik is back, surprising friends, fans, and haters alike with a new video just three months after his so-called Vlog Squad was hit with rape and sexual assault allegations. In a video released Tuesday, titled “SURPRISING MY FRIENDS!!,” Dobrik announced his return to vlogging, barely referencing the reason for his hiatus. True to the video’s title, guests in the video appeared shocked to see him, with some making vague references to his absence. The video, similar to most of Dobrik’s vlogs, featured him showing off outlandish purchases and running amok in Hawaii. It ended with the promise of new vlogs every Tuesday, confirming that his return looks to be permanent.
Dobrik last uploaded a video in March after Vlog Squad members Dominykas Zeglaitis and Jason Nash were accused of sexually assaulting people during film shoots. He said he didn’t realize that he was “creating an unfair power dynamic” between his squad and the people they invited to film videos.