YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Accused of Selling ‘Child Porn’ Video of Herself on OnlyFans for $3

On Tuesday , subscribers of Gabi DeMartino’s OnlyFans page received a strange message. They were sent a 35-second video clip that they were asked to pay $3 to unlock, accompanied by a message reading, “won’t put my panties back on.” When users paid the fee, they were reportedly presented with footage of the YouTuber as a young child in the nude.

One of the first people to call attention to DeMartino’s activity was Petty Paige, a fellow YouTube influencer who streamed a live video to her 164K followers blasting DeMartino for attempting to sell what she saw as child pornography to unsuspecting fans on the platform. Another YouTuber, Spill Sesh, took to Twitter to demand answers from DeMartino. “One of my followers messaged me saying they were a member of Gabi’s OF page and had paid for the video and was completely disturbed by what they had received,” Spill Sesh tells The Daily Beast.

Following an online uproar, OnlyFans deactivated DeMartino’s account, with a representative for the subscription platform giving the following statement to The Daily Beast: “I can confirm that the account in question was deactivated in violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.”

DeMartino, 25, is a popular influencer who boasts 3.24 million YouTube subscribers, 4.4. million Instagram followers, and 1.2 million Twitter followers. And recently, the Ariana Grande look-alike has attempted to cross over into singing.

After her account was taken down, DeMartino posted a series of tweets addressing the fiasco. “A childhood video of me on the phone sayin ‘Nani says put your panties back on’ and jumping up and down laughing. I’m sorry I didn’t think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a ‘finsta’ page where i share stuff as i would w friends,” she wrote, later adding, “The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.” (DeMartino did not respond to requests for comment.)

Alana Evans, an adult entertainer and president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild (APAG), a union representing those in the adult industry, also helped sound the alarm.

“I have a circle of people who call me when there are 911s, and this was a 911,” says Evans. “There’s no excuse for that. Apparently, the way she advertised it on her OnlyFans page was that she would get naked, and this is someone who doesn’t get naked. And then people clicked on it and it’s a video of her as a three-year-old child not putting her panties back on?”

Once she caught wind of it, Evans reached out to a source at OnlyFans who assured her that they’d already taken her page down. “I said to them, ‘You guys need to help the authorities so that she’s prosecuted.’ This is unacceptable.”

Then, she contacted the FBI.

“It’s women like her that do this that make people turn to those of us in the adult industry who would never do something like this, and we take the blame for it,” says Evans. “It’s shocking. Just shocking.”