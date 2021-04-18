YouTuber Jake Paul Beats Boxer Ben Askren in Two-Minute Knockout

CHEAT SHEET
In a spectacle that included performances by Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber, YouTube bad boy Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a much-hyped Pay-Per-View boxing match at the not-very-socially distanced Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event featured the Black Keys, Ice Cube and Doja Cat as well as comedian Pete Davidson playing the role of a sports reporter. But it was Paul, who was accused last week of sexually assaulting TikTok star Justine Paradise, who stole the show. “It’s been four months, I’ve been in training camp every day,” Paul said through tears. “I deserve this shit. I don’t know how many times I have to prove myself that this is for real.”