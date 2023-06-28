YouTuber Accuses Harry and Meghan of Defaming Her in Netflix Docuseries
‘MISINFORMATION’
A YouTube star is threatening to pursue legal action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for allegedly defaming her in a six-part Netflix docuseries released last year about the couple. In an episode detailing an online hate campaign against the royals, a clip from Shallon Lester’s Youtube flashed on the screen, which she said was “not cool” in a video posted Tuesday. “Believe me when I say I’m pursuing every opportunity—my lawyer’s going to be mad—to nail their ass to the wall for this,” Lester said. “It’s defamation, it’s slander, it’s mischaracterization, and you know what else it is? Misinformation.” She also took a potshot at the couple over their now-defunct $20 million podcast deal with Spotify. “Now Spotify has cut ties with her, everybody is coming out of the woodwork to denounce this couple’s terrible work ethic, [their] entitled, bizarre, self-aggrandizing attitude, and general unlikability,” she griped. She did not specify other details about a potential suit against Harry and Meghan.