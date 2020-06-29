YouTuber Shane Dawson Under Fire After Willow Smith Video Resurfaces
YouTuber Shane Dawson is facing more heat after a video surfaced online in which he pretends to masturbate to a poster of an 11-year-old Willow Smith. Smith’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and brother Jaden Smith expressed their anger over the video on Twitter, with Jada tweeting, “To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses.” Dawson has not publicly apologized for the video.
The fresh controversy comes after Dawson apologized in a video Friday for his history of offensive behaviors, including using racial slurs, wearing blackface, insulting people with disabilities, and joking about murdering a woman and pedophilia. “I should lose everything,” Dawson said in his video. “I have put so much hate on the internet.” Since it was first posted Friday, the video has garnered more than 8 million views. Dawson was one of the first to gain stardom on the video platform and is known for his conspiracy videos. Dawson’s apology came a day after an apology video by fellow YouTuber Jenna Marbles, who had worn blackface while impersonating rapper Nicki Minaj. While Marbles announced that she would be stepping away from YouTube, Dawson did not make such an announcement.