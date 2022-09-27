The Try Guys Fire Their Resident Wife Guy Amid Cheating Revelation
HE TRIED IT
Of all the ideas the Try Guys have ever attempted, (alleged) infidelity has to be one of the worst. On Tuesday afternoon, the popular YouTube group released an official statement confirming that one of its stars, co-creator and executive producer Ned Fulmer, was “no longer working” with the team. Roughly an hour later, Fulmer took to his Instagram to admit to having had “a consensual workplace relationship,” and apologizing “for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to [my wife] Ariel.” The denouement comes less than 24 hours after online claims surfaced that Fulmer had been caught cheating on his wife with a female Try Guys associate producer. Fulmer has long been known as the resident “wife guy” of the gang, rarely going an episode without mentioning his partner Ariel, with whom he published a 2021 cookbook of date-night recipes. On Monday, suspicions flared as fans on Reddit flagged Ned’s recent absence from the Try Guys’ podcast, the show’s intro, and a tracksuit advertisement featuring the other three stars. The drama moved over to Twitter, where internet sleuths quickly deduced that it also appeared as though Fulmer had fully been edited out of two of the Try Guys’ recent videos.