Opinion

‘You’ve Been Doged! Now Musk’s Goons Have Their Own Word

GOON GRAMMAR!

What did the doge goon install in his Tesla?

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

opinion
Elon Musk created DOGE. Now it's a verb!
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsTrump Offers White House Easter Egg Roll to Highest Bidder
Corbin Bolies
MediaTrump Brutally Mocks George Clooney’s ‘60 Minutes’ Appearance
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsTrump Floats Conspiracy GOP Town Hall Protesters Are ‘Paid Agitators’
Sean Craig
TrumplandSavage Trump Jokes Dominate Conan O’Brien’s Kennedy Center Ceremony
Matt Young