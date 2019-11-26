BYE BYE BYE
Chinese National Yujing Zhang Sentenced to Eight Months for Mar-a-Lago Breach
A federal judge sentenced a Chinese woman to eight months in prison after she trespassed at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lied to Secret Service agents, the Miami Herald reports. Yujing Zhang will be turned over to immigration officials and deported after her sentence is complete. Since the 33-year-old has about eight months’ credit for being jailed since her March arrest, she will only have to stay behind bars for about a week. During her trial, prosecutors were pushing for an 18-month sentence—claiming Zhang committed a “serious offense” and “lied to everybody” in her attempt to get inside. Zhang’s public defender said her client had a “fantastical idea” that she could form a business partnership with the president or his family.
When Zhang was arrested, she had numerous cellphones with her and had even more electronics and cash in her hotel room. That raised suspicions that she may have been a spy, but she didn’t end up being charged with espionage. While Trump and his family were staying at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the breach, Zhang never got near the president.