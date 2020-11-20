Russian Man Jailed for Trying to Sneak Top Secret Naval Documents to the CIA

Read it at Reuters
A Russian man has been thrown into prison for 13 years after being found guilty of trying to sneak military secrets to the United States. According to Reuters, Yuri Eschenko had a job servicing radio-electronic systems used by Russia’s powerful Northern Fleet of naval ships in the Arctic. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) alleged that the man made copies of secret documents about the fleet’s weapons systems between 2015 and 2017 with the intention of selling them to the CIA. He was arrested in July this year and, earlier this week, he was found guilty of state treason. Eschenko reportedly admitted to the crime and said he regretted his actions.