Zac Efron: Playing Matthew Perry in a Biopic Would Be ‘Extraordinary’

Zac Efron said he would be “honored” to play Matthew Perry in a biopic, according to Extra. On Wednesday, the High School Musical star attended the world premiere of his new film The Iron Claw in Dallas where he was asked about the tragic passing of his 17 Again co-star. Perry previously stated his desire for Efron, who played a younger version of him in 17 Again, to depict him in a biopic. When asked how he felt about Perry’s comments, Efron replied, “I was hugely honored. It would be extraordinary to do.” About Perry’s passing, Efron said, “I’m still devastated by the fact that he’s gone… we’ll see what happens.”