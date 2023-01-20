Zach Bryan Hates Ticketmaster—and Is Acting on It

CHEAT SHEET
Country star Zach Bryan unveiled plans for his North American tour on Thursday, and someone isn’t invited: Ticketmaster. The red-dirt singer-songwriter is skipping venues that have exclusive arrangements with the entertainment behemoth, which he blasted in the title of his latest album—“All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.” The Wall Street Journal reports that Bryan is playing some festivals that are beholden to Ticketmaster, which has been under fire for botching sales of Taylor Swift tickets and its stranglehold on the industry.