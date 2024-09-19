Zach Bryan Deletes X Account After ‘Drunkenly’ Tweeting About Ye and Taylor Swift
REPUTATION
Country music star Zach Bryan is trying to salvage his reputation with Swifties after he said Kanye West is better than Taylor Swift. In an X post Wednesday, Bryan cheekily wrote “eagles > chiefs,” in a nod to Swift’s partner, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, before adding “Kanye > Taylor who’s with me.”
After receiving backlash for casting his lot with Ye, whose antisemitic screeds, MAGA flirtations, and palling around with white nationalists and far-right kooks have left his standing severely diminished, Bryan clarified his tweet was not serious and posted while drunk. “Guys I love Taylor,” he said, in a follow-up. “Was listening to [The Tortured Poets Department] last night and ‘Thank You Aimee’ came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.” Shortly thereafter, Bryan deleted his X account, presumably to listen to Kanye in peace—stories on his Instagram account showed he was listening to “Good Life” from Ye’s 2007 album Graduation.