Zappos Hits Back at Kanye West

That's one pricey stfu. Rapper Kanye West (although he says his title is "creative genius") slammed the CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos on Bret Easton Ellis' podcast. "I got into this giant argument with the head of Zappos that he's trying to tell me what I need to focus on," he said. "Meanwhile, he sells all this s--t product to everybody, his whole thing is based off of selling s--t product." Taking the snark in stride, Zappos launched a "sh-t product page," on their site, selling a toilet and plunger going for $100,000. Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh tweeted the link out saying "Yes, it's true that we sell s-t product." The page also featured some of West's lyrics, describing the toilet with, "This is the throne, everyone has been watching," it reads. "Whether you're #1 or #2, your clique will show no mercy, even in Paris."
