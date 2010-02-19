Zebra Unleashed in Downtown Atlanta
Atlanta's known for its horrendous rush-hour traffic, but things got even, well, hairier yesterday—when a Barnum & Bailey zebra made a run for the highway. One police chase and thousands of confused commuters later, the zebra was caught and returned to its trainer. (Note that CNN did not feature audio in its footage.)
