Politics

Zelensky: Trump’s Oval Office Meltdown Was ‘Not Good for Both Sides’

LION’S DEN

The president of Ukraine sat down with Fox News after an eventful day at the White House.

Catherine Bouris
Catherine Bouris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Fox News
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Catherine Bouris

Catherine Bouris

catherinebouris

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear Ex-CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsLaw Enforcement Probe Dark Theory on Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsGOP Reacts to Trump’s Meltdown: ‘Reckless’ ‘Bad Day’ ‘Proud’
Juliegrace Brufke
PoliticsMarco Rubio Watching Trump’s Zelensky Meltdown Sparks Misery Memes
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsTrump Attacks Zelensky’s Clothes Before Nuking Him in Oval Office
Leigh Kimmins