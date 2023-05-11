Zelensky Says Ukraine Needs ‘More Time’ Before Counteroffensive
‘NEED TO WAIT’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kyiv needs “more time” before launching a long-awaited counteroffensive against the Russian forces occupying his country. He said aid from Ukraine’s allies, including armored vehicles, are “arriving in batches” and that his soldiers still need “some things” before mounting his pivotal attack. “With [what we already have] we can go forward, and, I think, be successful,” Zelensky told the BBC. “But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable. So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time.” He also addressed concerns about losing the support of the U.S. if Joe Biden loses the 2024 election. “Who knows where we’ll be [when the election happens]?” he said. “I believe we’ll win by then.”