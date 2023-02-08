Zelensky Set to Meet King Charles, Address Parliament in Surprise U.K. Visit
LONDON CALLING
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday in a surprise overseas visit thought to be only his third foreign trip since Russia invaded his country last year. Zelensky will meet with King Charles III during his time in London, Buckingham Palace confirmed, and Zelensky will also address the British Parliament. A Downing Street press release said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will commit to another round of military support including fighter jet pilot training and supplying more long-range weapons. The visit to Britain comes after Zelensky’s trip to Washington, D.C., in December and a stop-off in Poland on his way back to Ukraine. He’s expected to address European leaders Thursday after rumors of a visit to Brussels leaked to the press earlier this week.