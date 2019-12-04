Germany Expels Two Russian Diplomats After Murder of Chechen in Berlin
Germany’s foreign office has announced that two workers at Russia’s embassy in Berlin had been expelled from the country following the August murder of a Chechen exile in the city. Prosecutors also confirmed Wednesday that they were taking over investigations into the murder, and said there is “sufficient evidence” to indicate that the man’s murder was carried out on the behalf of the Russian state or by Chechnya. Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, 40, was shot in the head from behind at a park in August. A Georgian national, Khangoshvili reportedly fought in the second Chechen war against Russian forces in the early 2000s. He’s believed to have been a close ally of Chechen President Aslan Maskhadov, and fled to Germany after surviving an suspected assassination attempt in Georgia in 2015.