Zendaya and Shrek Memes Stun in First ‘Shrek 5′ Teaser
TikTok, Zendaya, and a new yassified animation style pillar the long-awaited first look at Shrek 5. In a 30-second snippet released Thursday, DreamWorks teased the upcoming family romp which is slated to release in theaters Dec. 2026. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will all be reprising their roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey respectively, however, a new cast member will also be joining the gang… Miss Zendaya Coleman. The Emmy-winning actress will be playing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, and in case that wasn’t enough of a signal for Shrek’s new era, Far Far Far Away apparently also has TikTok now? The teaser sees Shrek and Donkey scrolling through an all-too familiar feed of Shrek memes—meta commentary or Gen Z appeal? It also boasts a modernized animation style which users on social media still seem to be adjusting to. In any case, Shrek is back, better, and more chronically online than ever, plus, the Shrek twerking memes are now officially canon.
