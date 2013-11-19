Zimmerman Bond Set at $9K

CHEAT SHEET
A judge set a $9,000 bond for George Zimmerman Tuesday, despite a prosecutor request for a $50,000 bond and that Zimmerman’s girlfriend said she was in fear for her safety. The judge banned Zimmerman from possessing firearms or ammunition and ordered him to have no contact with his alleged victim, not leave Florida, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet before an arraignment for domestic violence charges. The court appearance by Zimmerman comes a day after being arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his girlfriend at her home, which he has since denied.