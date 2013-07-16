Zimmerman Juror Drops Plans for Memoir

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Wall Street Journal
What a difference a day makes. Less than 24 hours after literary agent Sharlene Martin announced she would be representing the juror designated as B37, the anonymous woman has scrapped her plans for a memoir about her role in the high-profile trial of George Zimmerman. She was among the six jurors who arrived at a not-guilty verdict on Saturday night. Responding to widespread criticism, juror B37 wrote that the book would have been “a respectful observation of the trial from my and my husband’s perspectives solely.” In her statement, she acknowledged that being sequestered had shielded her “from the depth of pain that exists among the general public over every aspect of this case.”