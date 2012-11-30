Zimmerman Offers Signed Thank-You Cards

CHEAT SHEET
Now you know just where to spend your money this holiday season. Representatives for George Zimmerman announced on Thursday that anyone who donates to the newly established George Zimmerman Defense Fund will receive a personally signed thank-you note. In the announcement, Zimmerman’s attorney, Mark O’Mara, said that the old fund had raised $140,000 since it was created in May, but that “currently, the balance of the George Zimmerman Defense Fund is at its lowest, and new funds must be raised to support George’s living expenses and legal costs.” Zimmerman is currently free on a $1 million bond while he awaits trial for the shooting and killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, which Zimmerman claims was in self-defense.