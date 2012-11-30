CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Zimmerman Offers Signed Thank-You Cards

    Trayvon Martin

    Stephen M. Dowell, Pool / Getty Images

    Now you know just where to spend your money this holiday season. Representatives for George Zimmerman announced on Thursday that anyone who donates to the newly established George Zimmerman Defense Fund will receive a personally signed thank-you note. In the announcement, Zimmerman’s attorney, Mark O’Mara, said that the old fund had raised $140,000 since it was created in May, but that “currently, the balance of the George Zimmerman Defense Fund is at its lowest, and new funds must be raised to support George’s living expenses and legal costs.” Zimmerman is currently free on a $1 million bond while he awaits trial for the shooting and killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, which Zimmerman claims was in self-defense.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times