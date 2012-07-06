Zimmerman Seeks Donations

CHEAT SHEET
The first time he tried to raise money for a defense fund, Zimmerman got his bond revoked after the court found he and his wife had been deceitful about the money they raised. But that hasn't stopped him from seeking donations again, hours after a Florida judge set his bail at $1 million. In their pitch for donations on a website, Zimmerman's team says the defendant and his wife "do not have anywhere near" the money needed to bail him out, and appeals to "those who feel Mr. Zimmerman was justified in his actions."