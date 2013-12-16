Zimmerman Selling His Art on eBay

Five days after the domestic violence charges against George Zimmerman were dropped (with the help of his girlfriend/victim), the killer of 17-year-old Trayon Martin decided to auction off his original painting on eBay. Really. “Everyone has been asking what I have been doing with myself,” he writes on his page under the username “therealgeorgez”— confirmed to be authentic by his brother Robert Zimmerman, Jr. “I found a creative, way to express myself,” he continues, ending it: “Your friend, George Zimmerman.” The painting depicts a dark blue flag with the words “God, One Nation, with Liberty and Justice for All” inscribed on top. The current high bid, of which there are seven, is $212.50.