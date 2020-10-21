Ziwe Fumudoh, Instagram Sensation and ‘Desus & Mero’ Writer, Is Finally Getting Her Own Show
COMING SOON
It’s a great day to be a part of the Ziwe hive. The comedian, whose delightfully confrontational Instagram Live interviews became a viral sensation earlier this year, announced Wednesday that she’ll soon have her own variety show.
Ziwe Fumudoh, known broadly online simply as “Ziwe,” became a weekly must-watch comedian earlier this year with live interviews that put various celebrities and influencers including Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Alison Roman, and Caroline Calloway on the spot about race. It’s a talent that evolved out of the comedian’s previous YouTube series, Baited with Ziwe. Now she’ll have her own Showtime series—an announcement came, fittingly, with a little pre-planned tease on social media:
Fumudoh already writes for Showtime’s Desus & Mero. According to Deadline, she’ll serve as both star and executive producer on the yet untitled series. “I am beyond excited to make my dream a reality with the brilliant minds at Showtime and A24,” the comedian said in a statement. “I can’t wait to make an iconic show with even more iconic guests.”