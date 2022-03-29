Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith for the Slap: ‘We Are Apparently Assaulting People on Stage Now’
‘SCREAMING PROFANITIES’
Zoë Kravitz has spoken out against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony. In a pair of Tuesday Instagram posts, the actress posted captions alluding to the altercation in vague terms. In the first: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Less than an hour later, she shared a photo of her afterparty look, writing, “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.” The slap stemmed from an apparently off-script joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After returning to his seat, Smith bellowed for the comedian to keep his wife’s name “out of your fucking mouth!” At the Vanity Fair afterparty—which Smith also attended—Kravitz had told a reporter: “I’m still not over it.” When a friend asked her what she meant, she clarified: “The slap.” The reporter asked her what the reaction in the room had been like immediately after the incident. “Weird,” Kravitz replied. “Really weird.”