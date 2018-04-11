Zuckerberg: Cambridge Analytica Took My Personal Facebook Data

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his personal Facebook data was accessed by Cambridge Analytica, he told Congress during a Wednesday morning testimony. “Was your data included in the data sold to the malicious third parties? Your personal data?” Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California asked Zuckerberg. “Yes,” Zuckerberg answered. Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that contracted with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, allegedly improperly accessed up to 87 million Facebook users’ data. Cambridge Analytica was reportedly able to mine troves of users’ data through a Facebook-connected app, and also access those users’ friends’ data, even if those friends had not opted into the app. Last week, Zuckerberg told reporters he hadn’t checked whether he was among the 87 people compromised. “I certainly use a lot of apps,” Zuckerberg said at the time. “I mean, I don’t know if I used that one specifically, but I’m a power user of the Internet here.”
