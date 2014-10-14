Zuckerberg Gives $25M to Fight Ebola

CHEAT SHEET
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that he and his wife Priscilla are donating $25 million to the CDC to fight Ebola. “The Ebola epidemic is at a critical turning point,” he said in a post on his Facebook page. “We believe our grant is the quickest way to empower the CDC and the experts in this field to prevent this outcome.” The donation comes after The Daily Beast reported last week that Silicon Valley has barely lifted a finger to fight Ebola despite its self-proclaimed goal to change the world. He also said the money will go to directly helping frontline responders to the virus. Ebola has killed more than 4,000 people in West Africa.