Zuckerberg Tops CEO Pay List

How would you like a billion-dollar raise? That’s what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got this year, making him the highest-paid executive in history. Zuckerberg’s 2013 earnings were $3.3 billion, according to a New York Post calculation, a full billion dollars higher than his record-shattering haul in 2012. Most of Zuckerberg’s earnings will come from exercising stock options he bought cheaply in Facebook’s early days. But he’s used them up, so it may Zuck’s last big payday for several years.