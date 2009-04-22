Zuma Expects Big Win in South Africa

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Despite the corruption and sex scandals he's weathered, Jacob Zuma expects his African National Congress to win big in elections in South Africa today, which would propel him to the presidency. The Associated Press reports that Zuma, a former anti-apartheid guerrilla, was implicated in an arms bribery scandal and was acquitted of raping a HIV-positive family friend in 2006. His testimony in the latter trial earned him ridicule for his testimony that he believed that showering after the encounter, which he maintains was consensual, would protect him from AIDS. In the 2004 elections, the ANC nabbed 69.9 percent of the vote, but has been accused of not moving fast enough to improve the life of South Africa's black majority.