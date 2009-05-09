Zuma Inaugurated in South Africa

CHEAT SHEET
Jacob Zuma was sworn in as South Africa’s new president Friday at a joyous ceremony attended by Nelson Mandela. The leader of the African National Congress—the party that won the general election there two weeks ago—was only chosen on Wednesday to fill the spot. In his speech, Zuma described this as a “moment of renewal” for the country. He continued: “I commit myself to the service of our nation with dedication, commitment, discipline, integrity, hard work and passion.”