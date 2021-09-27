After a shift what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “Fresh pasta with tomato sauce or Bolognese sauce.”

Is there one dish you won’t cook? “Not a huge fan of tripe!”

What is your favorite music to listen to while you cook? “Hip-hop, mostly A Tribe Called Quest or Hieroglyphics.”

Did you grow up cooking? “No, but I was surrounded by cooking from my Moroccan heritage.”

What cookbook is your go-to resource for inspiration? “Larousse Gastronomique or On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen by Jeremy Fox.”

Is there one chef dead or alive you’d like to cook with? “For sure Fernand Point at La Pyramide.”

After all these years working in restaurants, do you still enjoy going out to eat? “I do. I go out to experience and see what is going on in the industry.”

Name the all-time best cooking show. “Jeff Smith, The Frugal Gourmet.”

What is the one tool that you always need but can’t ever seem to find in your kitchen? “A Japanese mandoline.”

What is the best food city in the world? “Hard to say, as Copenhagen is hot right now. It used to be Paris, but I feel every major city displays cuisine differently. And honestly, now the best places seem to be more remote and hidden away.”

Omri Aflalo is the chef of the new Tribune restaurant in Oakland, California.

Interview has been condensed and edited.