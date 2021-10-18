After a shift what is your favorite guilty pleasure to eat? “My guilty pleasure is a tie between frozen custard and pizza.”

Is there one dessert you won’t make? “I will not make any dessert with blue cheese.”

What’s the best ice cream topping? “The best ice cream topping is fruity olive oil and a touch of Maldon Sea Salt.”

What is your favorite music to listen to while you bake? “I am an EDM junkie. House music makes baking taste better.”

Did you grow up baking? “If baking with an Easy-Bake Oven is considered baking, then yes, I baked as a kid.”

What cookbook is your go-to resource for inspiration? “All of Michael Solomonov’s books. He’s brilliant.”

Is there one chef dead or alive you’d like to cook with ? “I would have loved to bake with Michel Richard.”

After all these years working in restaurants, do you still enjoy going out to eat? “I love going out to eat! It keeps me connected to the industry and my fellow chefs. Dining out inspires me in every way—from cocktail programs to both the savory and sweet sides of the menu, and discovering and supporting up-and-coming talent.”

Name the all-time best cooking show. “Julia Child’s The French Chef. Nothing flashy, just Julia in the kitchen teaching people how to cook great food.”

What is the one tool that you always need but can’t ever seem to find in your kitchen? “I can never find my cake tester.”

What is the best food city in the world? “Los Angeles, Copenhagen and San Sebastian are right up there.”

Hedy Goldsmith is the pastry director for David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality group, whose restaurants include Swan, Komodo, Papi Steak, Strawberry Moon, Winker’s Diner, Sushi Fly Chicken and Toothfairy Bakery, as well as The Goodtime Hotel.

Interview has been condensed and edited.