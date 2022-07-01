CHEAT SHEET
One in 10 members of the National Guard is now in violation of the COVID vaccine mandate and will not be able to drill with their unit unless they get an exemption from the military and face being expelled, The New York Times reports. Although the deadline technically passed at midnight Thursday, it appears the brass will give the 43,000 guard members one last chance to get the jab before they are drummed out of the service. “We’re going to give every soldier every opportunity to get vaccinated and continue their military career,” Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, director of the Army National Guard, said in a statement. “We’re not giving up on anybody until the separation paperwork is signed and completed.”