10-Year-Old Boy Shot at New Jersey Football Game Dies of Injuries
A 10-year-old boy who was wounded by gunfire during a New Jersey high school football game last week died of his injuries on Wednesday, NJ.com reports. Micah Tennant, known as “Dew,” was shot in the neck during a Friday night football game at Pleasantville high school. “In the coming days we will continue to offer support to the Tennant family as we grieve together for Dew,” Pleasantville Police wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. Alvin Wyatt, 31, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges following the incident, and an Atlantic County prosecutor said one of the attempted murder charges was upgraded to murder following the child's death. Three others, including a 15-year-old boy and the intended target of the shooting, were hit by gunfire. The target and four other men allegedly involved in the incident were charged with weapons offenses.