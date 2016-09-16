11 Dead After Typhoon Hits China, Taiwan 

CHEAT SHEET
Eleven people were killed after a typhoon hit China and Taiwan on Thursday. Typhoon Meranti—considered the strongest storm in the world this year—flooded streets and knocked out power to more than one million homes. Seven of the people killed were in Fujian province, and another three were in Zhejiang. One person was killed in Taiwan, and about 38 were injured. Another 11 people are still missing in China, government officials said. About 330,000 people were forced to flee from their homes on Thursday after the storm made landfall. On Friday, residents were preparing for a second storm: Typhoon Malakas. Meteorologists say it is expected to bring more heavy rain to the area on Saturday.